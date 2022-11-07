Left Menu

4 killed as car crashes into road divider in Rajasthan's Sriganganagar

Four men were killed while one sustained injuries after their car crashed into a road divider in Rajasthans Sriganganagar district, police said.The accident occurred early Monday in Anupgarh town when the group was returning from a birthday party. Wasim Akram is being treated at a hospital, police said.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 07-11-2022 15:20 IST | Created: 07-11-2022 15:19 IST
  • India

Four men were killed while one sustained injuries after their car crashed into a road divider in Rajasthan's Sriganganagar district, police said.

The accident occurred early Monday in Anupgarh town when the group was returning from a birthday party. The bodies were extricated from the mangled remains of the car with the help of gas cutters, they said.

The deceased were identified as Jitendra (25), Ankush (23), who were siblings, Sahil Juneja (22) and Rohit (23). Wasim Akram is being treated at a hospital, police said.

