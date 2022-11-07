4 killed as car crashes into road divider in Rajasthan's Sriganganagar
Four men were killed while one sustained injuries after their car crashed into a road divider in Rajasthans Sriganganagar district, police said.The accident occurred early Monday in Anupgarh town when the group was returning from a birthday party. Wasim Akram is being treated at a hospital, police said.
PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 07-11-2022 15:20 IST | Created: 07-11-2022 15:19 IST
- Country:
- India
Four men were killed while one sustained injuries after their car crashed into a road divider in Rajasthan's Sriganganagar district, police said.
The accident occurred early Monday in Anupgarh town when the group was returning from a birthday party. The bodies were extricated from the mangled remains of the car with the help of gas cutters, they said.
The deceased were identified as Jitendra (25), Ankush (23), who were siblings, Sahil Juneja (22) and Rohit (23). Wasim Akram is being treated at a hospital, police said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Rajasthan
- Sriganganagar district
- Sahil Juneja
- Jitendra
- Wasim Akram
- Ankush
- Anupgarh
Advertisement
ALSO READ
J&K's Kishtwar has emerged as North India’s power hub: Union Minister Jitendra Singh
J-K: Kishtwar has emerged as North India's power hub under PM Modi govt, says Jitendra Singh
India's democracy far better than any other country's: Jitendra Singh on Mufti's 'divisive' remark
Such talks are done by those probably not completely familiar with history of Republic of India: Jitendra Singh on Mehbooba Mufti's 'divisive politics' jibe
Centre earned Rs 254 cr from disposing scrap, eased 588 rules: Jitendra Singh