SC upholding 10% quota to EWS a slap on face of parties with vested interests: Education min Pradhan

The Supreme Courts decision to uphold 10 per cent reservation for economically weaker sections is a slap on the face of parties with vested interests who have tried to sow discord amongst citizens with their propaganda, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said on Monday.In a landmark verdict, the apex court by a majority view of 32 on Monday upheld the validity of the 103rd Constitution amendment providing 10 per cent reservation to people belonging to the economically weaker sections EWS in admissions and government jobs.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-11-2022 16:58 IST | Created: 07-11-2022 16:42 IST
Supreme Court of India Image Credit: ANI
In a landmark verdict, the apex court by a majority view of 3:2 on Monday upheld the validity of the 103rd Constitution amendment providing 10 per cent reservation to people belonging to the economically weaker sections (EWS) in admissions and government jobs. The court said the quota does not violate the basic structure of the Constitution.

In a landmark verdict, the apex court by a majority view of 3:2 on Monday upheld the validity of the 103rd Constitution amendment providing 10 per cent reservation to people belonging to the economically weaker sections (EWS) in admissions and government jobs. The court said the quota does not violate the basic structure of the Constitution.

''The amendment is valid and in no manner alters the basic structure of the constitution — Hon. #SupremeCourt's nod to uphold 10 pc reservation for the EWS is a slap on the face of parties with vested interests who have tried to sow discord amongst citizens with their propaganda,'' Pradhan said in a series of tweets. ''Constitutional validity to 10% quota for EWS will open up new doors of opportunities for the economically weaker sections, especially in admission to HEIs and central govt. jobs, further strengthen social justice as well as the spirit of 'Sabka Sath and Sabka Vikas','' he added.

A five-judge constitution bench headed by Chief Justice U U Lalit pronounced four separate verdicts on 40 petitions challenging the validity of the 103rd Constitution amendment promulgated by the Centre in 2019.

While Justices Dinesh Maheshwari, Bela M Trivedi and J B Pardiwala upheld the law, Justice S Ravindra Bhat along with the CJI shot down the same in their minority view.

The judges read four separate judgements for over 35 minutes in the courtroom.

''#NewIndia under the leadership of PM @narendramodi ji is not only upholding the rights of underprivileged and vulnerable sections but also making efforts to ensure every one gets equal opportunities,'' Pradhan said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

