Left Menu

Youth kidnaps teenage girl in Mumbai; cops trace them within hours

An 18-year-old youth was traced by police within hours after he allegedly kidnapped a 14-year-old girl from suburban Bandra in Mumbai, an official said on Monday. Police tracked the youth and the girl to suburban Dahisar on Sunday night and rescued her.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 07-11-2022 17:14 IST | Created: 07-11-2022 17:14 IST
Youth kidnaps teenage girl in Mumbai; cops trace them within hours
  • Country:
  • India

An 18-year-old youth was traced by police within hours after he allegedly kidnapped a 14-year-old girl from suburban Bandra in Mumbai, an official said on Monday. The girl, the daughter of a city-based businessman, went missing from near her residence in Bandra in the early hours of Sunday. After her family members filed a complaint, a team of police and crime branch officials was formed to trace the teenage girl, the official said. Police analysed footages captured by multiple CCTV cameras in the locality and found that a young man had taken the girl along with him. Police tracked the youth and the girl to suburban Dahisar on Sunday night and rescued her. A case was registered against him under sections 363 (punishment for kidnapping), 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of the Indian Penal Code and under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO), the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Precision Air plane crashes into Lake Victoria in Tanzania -state media

Precision Air plane crashes into Lake Victoria in Tanzania -state media

 Tanzania
2
Health News Roundup: German expats in China will have access to BioNTech vaccine, says Scholz; Analysis-For China's COVID policy, change comes in small increments and more

Health News Roundup: German expats in China will have access to BioNTech vac...

 Global
3
Researchers discovered that Tonga volcano had highest plume ever recorded

Researchers discovered that Tonga volcano had highest plume ever recorded

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: Spain briefly shuts part of airspace as Chinese rocket debris flies over; Iran says it tests satellite-carrying rocket, U.S. calls move 'destabilizing'

Science News Roundup: Spain briefly shuts part of airspace as Chinese rocket...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022