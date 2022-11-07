Youth kidnaps teenage girl in Mumbai; cops trace them within hours

An 18-year-old youth was traced by police within hours after he allegedly kidnapped a 14-year-old girl from suburban Bandra in Mumbai, an official said on Monday. The girl, the daughter of a city-based businessman, went missing from near her residence in Bandra in the early hours of Sunday. After her family members filed a complaint, a team of police and crime branch officials was formed to trace the teenage girl, the official said. Police analysed footages captured by multiple CCTV cameras in the locality and found that a young man had taken the girl along with him. Police tracked the youth and the girl to suburban Dahisar on Sunday night and rescued her. A case was registered against him under sections 363 (punishment for kidnapping), 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of the Indian Penal Code and under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO), the official added.

