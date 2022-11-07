Placing faith in CBI to expose irregularities in primary teacher recruitment: Cal HC

The Calcutta High Court on Monday said it was placing its faith in the CBI to bare all irregularities in primary teachers' recruitment in Bengal that deprived many deserving candidates of jobs.

Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay, who had ordered a CBI probe into the irregularities, also said that he believes the agency can work its ''magic'' in solving the case.

The judge stated that the deprived candidates should get to know the details of the case.

If the deserving candidates do not get to know about the irregularities committed in the recruitment process for teaching and non-teaching staff in government-sponsored and -aided schools, their faith in the system will be shaken, said Justice Gangopadhyay, after a private hearing on the progress of the probe.

He said that a CBI officer has apprised him of the information gathered by the agency thus far.

The judge also said that he had ordered a CBI probe, taking note of the pleas filed by candidates claiming to have cleared the Teacher Eligibility Test, after prima facie findings showed that corruption had taken place.

Gangopadhyay, during a hearing on November 4, had asked the CBI if any name other than those already arrested cropped up during the course of investigation.

The CBI counsel had submitted that the agency will be able to answer to the query on November 7. Several people, including the former president of West Bengal Board of Primary Education, Manik Bhattacharya, have been arrested in connection with the case.

