Left Menu

ED attaches assets of ex Manipur govt project director in money laundering case

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-11-2022 19:36 IST | Created: 07-11-2022 19:36 IST
ED attaches assets of ex Manipur govt project director in money laundering case
  • Country:
  • India

Assets of a former project director in the Manipur government have been attached under the anti-money laundering law in a case linked to alleged embezzlement of government funds, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) said on Monday.

Six immovable properties worth Rs 3.04 crore and Rs 8.20 lakh kept in bank accounts of Y Ningthem Singh, a former project director in the Manipur Development Society (MDS), have been provisionally attached under sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), it said in a statement.

The money laundering case stems from a September 2017 FIR filed by the state police against MDS officials and others in an allegation of ''misappropriation'' of MDS funds to the tune of over Rs 169 crore.

''Huge amount of funds were embezzled and misappropriated from MDS account by Y Ningthem Singh in criminal connivance with his associates and these diverted funds were transferred and laundered into various shell firm accounts and other individual/associates accounts,'' the ED alleged. ''Y Ningthem Singh and his accomplices acquired several properties at different locations,'' the agency said.

The ED, in November last year, had frozen 11 bank accounts of other accused with a balance amount of Rs 41,53,489 as part of this investigation, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Precision Air plane crashes into Lake Victoria in Tanzania -state media

Precision Air plane crashes into Lake Victoria in Tanzania -state media

 Tanzania
2
(Update: Launched) NASA's Northrop Grumman CRS-18 resupply mission to space station scrubbed after fire alarm

(Update: Launched) NASA's Northrop Grumman CRS-18 resupply mission to space ...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: German expats in China will have access to BioNTech vaccine, says Scholz; Analysis-For China's COVID policy, change comes in small increments and more

Health News Roundup: German expats in China will have access to BioNTech vac...

 Global
4
Researchers discovered that Tonga volcano had highest plume ever recorded

Researchers discovered that Tonga volcano had highest plume ever recorded

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022