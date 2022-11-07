Maha: Woman killed by live-in partner in Thane district
A 37-year-old woman was allegedly strangled to death by her live-in partner in Ambernath town of Maharashtra's Thane district on Monday, police said. The victim Laxmibai Manohar Tayde was found dead in a room at a chawl in Nevali Phata area in the morning, an official said.
An offence under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the victim's live-in partner, who is currently absconding, he said.
The woman, who hailed from Akola, had come to stay in the chawl with the man five days ago, the official said, adding that a manhunt has been launched for the accused.
