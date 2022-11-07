Up to EU to decide whether to classify Iran's Revolutionary Guard as terrorist organization - Germany
Reuters | Updated: 07-11-2022 20:19 IST | Created: 07-11-2022 20:19 IST
It is up to the European Union to decide whether to classify Iran's Revolutionary Guards as a terrorist organisation, a spokesperson for the German government said on Monday, but declined to go into details on what talks are ongoing.
