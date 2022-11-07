UK PM Sunak says he has 'renewed confidence' about tackling illegal migration
Reuters | London | Updated: 07-11-2022 20:44 IST | Created: 07-11-2022 20:44 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said on Monday he had discussed tackling illegal migration with French President Emmanuel Macron and was optimistic about working with European nations to deal with the challenge.
"I'm actually leaving this with renewed confidence and optimism that working together with our European partners, we can make a difference, grip this challenge of illegal migration and stop people coming illegally," Sunak told reporters on the sidelines of the COP27 gathering in Egypt.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Emmanuel Macron
- Egypt
- Rishi Sunak
- French
- European
- British
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Rishi Sunak declares candidacy to be new UK PM, says he wants to fix economy
Rishi Sunak: I am standing to be British prime minister
Rishi Sunak: I am standing to be British prime minister
Rishi Sunak formally declares candidacy to be elected new UK PM, says he wants to fix the economy and deliver for the country.
Rishi Sunak in historic comeback bid to be elected UK's first British Indian PM