UK PM Sunak says he has 'renewed confidence' about tackling illegal migration

Reuters | London | Updated: 07-11-2022 20:44 IST | Created: 07-11-2022 20:44 IST
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said on Monday he had discussed tackling illegal migration with French President Emmanuel Macron and was optimistic about working with European nations to deal with the challenge.

"I'm actually leaving this with renewed confidence and optimism that working together with our European partners, we can make a difference, grip this challenge of illegal migration and stop people coming illegally," Sunak told reporters on the sidelines of the COP27 gathering in Egypt.

