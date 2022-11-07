Mexican president says at least three bidders remain for Banamex
Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Monday there are at least three remaining bidders for Citi's local retail arm Banamex.
Speaking in a regular news conference, Lopez Obrador said a buyer could be determined before the year ends.
