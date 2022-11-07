Italy's Meloni discusses energy with Egypt's Sisi, raises rights issues
Reuters | Rome | Updated: 07-11-2022 20:50 IST | Created: 07-11-2022 20:49 IST
- Country:
- Italy
Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni discussed energy, the climate crisis and immigration in talks with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi during a visit to Cairo for the COP 27 summit, Meloni's office said in a statement on Monday.
Meloni, the new Italian premier, also raised the issue of human rights and the cases of Giulio Regeni and Patrick Zaki, the statement added. (Writing by Keith Weir, editing by Alvise Armellini)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Giorgia Meloni
- Meloni
- Cairo
- Abdel Fattah al-Sisi
- Italian
- Egyptian
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Far-right leader Giorgia Meloni sworn in as Italy's first female PM
France's Macron to hold talks with new Italian PM Meloni on Sunday
France's Macron to talk to new Italian PM Meloni on Sunday, BFM TV says
Male or female title? Italy's new PM Meloni stirs gender debate
France's Macron and Italy's new PM Meloni held talks on Sunday