Left Menu

App-based auto-hailing service: HC gives govt more time for consensus

The government was directed to file its objections to this application as well, and adjourned the case to November 16.The authorities recently ordered aggregators to stop their online services by saying they were not covered under the Karnataka On-Demand Transportation Technology Aggregator Rules in 2016.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 07-11-2022 21:24 IST | Created: 07-11-2022 21:24 IST
App-based auto-hailing service: HC gives govt more time for consensus
  • Country:
  • India

The High Court of Karnataka on Monday gave the government four more weeks to come to a consensus on an issue related to app-based autorickshaw-hailing service. The government sought more time by citing that the earlier meetings with stakeholders have been inconclusive and more meetings been scheduled for November 14 and 15.

In the meantime, the court directed, the authorities should file their objections to the interim relief sought by aggregators seeking enhancement of rates. The Bharat Motor Transport Drivers Association also sought to implead in the case. The government was directed to file its objections to this application as well, and adjourned the case to November 16.

The authorities recently ordered aggregators to stop their online services by saying they were not covered under the Karnataka On-Demand Transportation Technology Aggregator Rules in 2016. ANI Technologies Private Limited, which operates Ola, and Uber India Systems Private Limited have challenged this before the court. The drivers association claimed there were 16 such organisations in the city and they were stakeholders and need to be party in the case.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Launched) NASA's Northrop Grumman CRS-18 resupply mission to space station scrubbed after fire alarm

(Update: Launched) NASA's Northrop Grumman CRS-18 resupply mission to space ...

 Global
2
Precision Air plane crashes into Lake Victoria in Tanzania -state media

Precision Air plane crashes into Lake Victoria in Tanzania -state media

 Tanzania
3
Health News Roundup: German expats in China will have access to BioNTech vaccine, says Scholz; Analysis-For China's COVID policy, change comes in small increments and more

Health News Roundup: German expats in China will have access to BioNTech vac...

 Global
4
Researchers discovered that Tonga volcano had highest plume ever recorded

Researchers discovered that Tonga volcano had highest plume ever recorded

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022