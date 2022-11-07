Left Menu

NIA searches 3 places in PFI conspiracy case in Kerala

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-11-2022 21:59 IST | Created: 07-11-2022 21:41 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday carried out searches at three locations in Kerala in connection with a case pertaining to criminal conspiracy hatched by the banned Popular Front of India to carry out terror acts in the country, an official said.

The searches were conducted in Malappuram district of the state on the premises of the suspected accused, leading to the recovery of incriminating materials, including digital devices and documents, a spokesperson of the agency said.

''The case is related to criminal conspiracy hatched by office bearers, members and cadres of PFI, having its registered office in New Delhi and various sub-offices all over India, along with others, who are involved in raising or collecting funds from within India and abroad through banking channels, hawala and donations for committing or getting committed terrorist acts in various parts of India," the spokesperson said.

The NIA said it was also revealed that the accused persons were conducting training camps for terror activities at various locations across the country.

Earlier on September 22, searches were conducted at 39 locations across the country. Twenty people have been arrested so far in the case.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

