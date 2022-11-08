Left Menu

UK's Sunak tells Egypt's Sisi of 'deep concern' over hunger striker -readout

Reuters | London | Updated: 08-11-2022 00:14 IST | Created: 08-11-2022 00:11 IST
File photo. Image Credit: Flickr
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak stressed his "deep concern" over the case of Egyptian-British hunger striker Alaa Abd el-Fattah during a meeting with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi on Monday, Sunak's office said.

"The prime minister raised the case of Alaa Abd el-Fattah, stressing the UK Government's deep concern on this issue," Downing Street said in a readout of the meeting between Sunak and Sisi at the COP27 climate summit in Sharm el-Sheikh.

"The prime minister said he hoped to see this resolved as soon as possible and would continue to press for progress."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

