UK's Sunak tells Egypt's Sisi of 'deep concern' over hunger striker -readout
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak stressed his "deep concern" over the case of Egyptian-British hunger striker Alaa Abd el-Fattah during a meeting with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi on Monday, Sunak's office said.
"The prime minister raised the case of Alaa Abd el-Fattah, stressing the UK Government's deep concern on this issue," Downing Street said in a readout of the meeting between Sunak and Sisi at the COP27 climate summit in Sharm el-Sheikh.
"The prime minister said he hoped to see this resolved as soon as possible and would continue to press for progress."
