Meloni says Italy remains committed to decarbonisation
Reuters | Rome | Updated: 08-11-2022 00:52 IST | Created: 08-11-2022 00:45 IST
The new Italian government remains strongly committed to decarbonisation in line with the Paris climate agreement, Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni told the COP27 summit on Monday.
"We intend to pursue a just transition to support the affected communities and leave no one behind," Meloni said.
