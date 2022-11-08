Left Menu

Delhi Police begins 3-day training on cyber crime with French embassy

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-11-2022 11:20 IST | Created: 08-11-2022 11:19 IST
The Delhi Police's Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSO) unit is conducting a three-day joint training session on investigation techniques to combat cyber crime in coordination with I4C and the French embassy, a statement said on Tuesday.

The session will be conducted by three cyber experts from the French cyber crime investigation team with two support staff from the French embassy and three cyber expert officers from India, it said.

IFSO is a specialised unit that handles all complex and sensitive cases of cyber-crime. The Cyber Crime Unit is equipped with a state-of–the-art Cyber Lab with cyber forensic capabilities, it said.

Apart from this, IFSO also engages in mass awareness and various regular cyber training programmes in coordination with the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre, or I4C, under MHA being the nodal agency, the statement said.

''As a part of its latest training initiative, a joint training session on investigation techniques to combat cyber-crime in coordination with I4C and French embassy has been inaugurated on Monday at IFSO/NCFL Conference Hall, Sector 16-C, Dwarka for three days," it said.

The officers of DSP and above rank from various state law enforcement agencies have joined this training to explore and discuss concepts and issues related to cyber crime investigation at international level, it said.

This programme will provide an interactive forum for the officers to share, explore, and discuss concepts and issues related to cyber crime investigation at international level, the statement said.

The course will also provide the participants with insights into the process of developing effective policies and framework to solve the cyber-crime issues at international level, it added.

