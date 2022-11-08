Left Menu

2 killed after tractor hits autorickshaw in UP's Bulandshahr: Police

PTI | Bulandshahr | Updated: 08-11-2022 14:28 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Two people were killed after an autorickshaw was hit by a tractor in this Uttar Pradesh district on Tuesday, police said.

A woman and a man were injured in the incident reported from the Chhatari area here, Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Bajrangbali Chaurasia said, adding that they were rushed to the government medical college, where they succumbed to their injuries during treatment.

Police are trying to ascertain the identity of the deceased, the officer said, adding that a probe has been launched in the matter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

