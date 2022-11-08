Man arrested with firearms in Kolkata

A man was arrested in the West Bengal capital and four firearms were seized from his possession, police said on Tuesday.

Acting on a tip-off, police raided the residence of the accused in Dumdum area of the city and seized two 7mm pistols and country-made guns each on Monday, an officer said.

Police will produce him before a court during the day to seek his custody and are investigating the accused's suspected involvement in arms smuggling, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)