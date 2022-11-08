Left Menu

Man arrested with firearms in Kolkata

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 08-11-2022 14:32 IST | Created: 08-11-2022 14:27 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A man was arrested in the West Bengal capital and four firearms were seized from his possession, police said on Tuesday.

Acting on a tip-off, police raided the residence of the accused in Dumdum area of the city and seized two 7mm pistols and country-made guns each on Monday, an officer said.

Police will produce him before a court during the day to seek his custody and are investigating the accused's suspected involvement in arms smuggling, he added.

