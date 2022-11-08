Left Menu

UN rights chief: Egyptian-British hunger striker's life in great danger

The U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk on Tuesday said the life of jailed hunger striker Alaa Abd el-Fattah's was in great danger and renewed a call for Egypt to immediately release him. "Abd el-Fattah is in great danger.

Reuters | Geneva | Updated: 08-11-2022 15:58 IST | Created: 08-11-2022 15:46 IST
UN rights chief: Egyptian-British hunger striker's life in great danger
Volker Turk Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

The U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk on Tuesday said the life of jailed hunger striker Alaa Abd el-Fattah's was in great danger and renewed a call for Egypt to immediately release him.

"Abd el-Fattah is in great danger. His dry hunger strike puts his life at acute risk," said Ravina Shamdasani, the spokesperson for the U.N. top human rights official, at a Geneva briefing. She said that Turk had personally spoken with Egyptian authorities to appeal for his release, most recently on Friday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sri Lanka Cricket suspends Danushka Gunathilaka from all forms of cricket

Sri Lanka Cricket suspends Danushka Gunathilaka from all forms of cricket

 Sri Lanka
2
Gunathilaka denied bail by local court, SLC suspends him from all forms of cricket

Gunathilaka denied bail by local court, SLC suspends him from all forms of c...

 Australia
3
(Update: Launched) NASA's Northrop Grumman CRS-18 resupply mission to space station scrubbed after fire alarm

(Update: Launched) NASA's Northrop Grumman CRS-18 resupply mission to space ...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: NFL roundup: Jets stun Bills in AFC East showdown; Tennis-After WTA Finals exit, Swiatek relieved 'intense' season is over and more

Sports News Roundup: NFL roundup: Jets stun Bills in AFC East showdown; Tenn...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022