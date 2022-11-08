UN rights chief: Egyptian-British hunger striker's life in great danger
The U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk on Tuesday said the life of jailed hunger striker Alaa Abd el-Fattah's was in great danger and renewed a call for Egypt to immediately release him. "Abd el-Fattah is in great danger.
"Abd el-Fattah is in great danger. His dry hunger strike puts his life at acute risk," said Ravina Shamdasani, the spokesperson for the U.N. top human rights official, at a Geneva briefing. She said that Turk had personally spoken with Egyptian authorities to appeal for his release, most recently on Friday.
