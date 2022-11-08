Two held for rioting after sacrilege incident at UP mosque

Two persons were arrested for allegedly rioting after a copy of the Quran was found burnt in a mosque here, police said on Tuesday.

An FIR was lodged on November 5 against 18 named and 300 unidentified people for rioting after incident had come to light. Taj Mohammad was arrested on November 3 with the help of CCTV footage for allegedly desecrating the holy book.

Sikandar and Kichad were arrested on Sunday and sent to jail on Monday in the rioting case, Additional Superintendent of Police Sanjay Kumar said, adding that attempts were being made to nab the others. A large number of people had gathered at the mosque and held a demonstration on November 2 after the holy book was found burnt.

When the police reached the spot, the demonstrators raised slogans and set fire to banners and posters. They also blocked the road, according to the FIR.

