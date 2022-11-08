Left Menu

Assam police officer, doctors held in minor’s rape-murder case

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 08-11-2022 18:12 IST | Created: 08-11-2022 17:33 IST
Assam police officer, doctors held in minor’s rape-murder case
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A suspended Assam Police Service officer and three government doctors were arrested in the state's Darrang district for allegedly shielding the accused in the rape and murder case of a 13-year-old girl, the CID said on Tuesday.

The victim girl who was working as a domestic help was found hanging in the house of her employer in June.

Additional Superintendent of Police Rupam Phukan of Darrang, who was suspended in August, was arrested on Tuesday for dereliction of duty.

Three doctors of the Mangaldai Civil Hospital, Arun Chandra Deka, Ajanta Bordoloi and Anupam Sharma, who had conducted the first post-mortem examination on the victim's body have also been arrested for "several commissions and omissions" on Monday, a CID release said.

The body was exhumed and a second autopsy was done later.

The houses of the arrested additional SP and then-SP of Darrang are also being searched, it said.

The teenage girl was found hanging inside the house of her employer at a place under Dhula police station of Darang district.

The couple for whom she worked was arrested then, but the victim's family alleged that the police were unwilling to investigate the matter properly.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma visited the girl's family in Sonitpur district on August 12, and immediately afterwards, Darrang SP Rajmohan Ray, Additional SP Rupam Phukan and the then-Dhula Police Station Officer-in-charge Utpal Bora were suspended.

Bora has already been arrested by the CID.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sri Lanka Cricket suspends Danushka Gunathilaka from all forms of cricket

Sri Lanka Cricket suspends Danushka Gunathilaka from all forms of cricket

 Sri Lanka
2
Gunathilaka denied bail by local court, SLC suspends him from all forms of cricket

Gunathilaka denied bail by local court, SLC suspends him from all forms of c...

 Australia
3
(Update: Launched) NASA's Northrop Grumman CRS-18 resupply mission to space station scrubbed after fire alarm

(Update: Launched) NASA's Northrop Grumman CRS-18 resupply mission to space ...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: NFL roundup: Jets stun Bills in AFC East showdown; Tennis-After WTA Finals exit, Swiatek relieved 'intense' season is over and more

Sports News Roundup: NFL roundup: Jets stun Bills in AFC East showdown; Tenn...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022