Left Menu

Two held for pushing women into flesh trade in Thane

After his interrogation, the police nabbed the second accused, Chotu Indo Ram 23, from Mumbai, said the release.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 08-11-2022 18:38 IST | Created: 08-11-2022 18:30 IST
Two held for pushing women into flesh trade in Thane
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two persons, including an auto-rickshaw driver, have been arrested for allegedly pushing women into flesh trade in Thane district of Maharashtra, police said on Tuesday. A woman pushed into flesh trade was rescued, they said.

The Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) police were on the look out for two other persons who were also part of the flesh trade racket, an official release said.

The release said the accused would contact customers after going through advertisements on the internet and social media platforms.

Acting on a tip-off, the police on Sunday laid a trap in Mira Road with the help of a decoy customer and arrested an auto-rickshaw driver, Suresh Yadav, who came to the spot along with a woman, it said. After his interrogation, the police nabbed the second accused, Chotu Indo Ram (23), from Mumbai, said the release. All the four accused have been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sri Lanka Cricket suspends Danushka Gunathilaka from all forms of cricket

Sri Lanka Cricket suspends Danushka Gunathilaka from all forms of cricket

 Sri Lanka
2
Gunathilaka denied bail by local court, SLC suspends him from all forms of cricket

Gunathilaka denied bail by local court, SLC suspends him from all forms of c...

 Australia
3
(Update: Launched) NASA's Northrop Grumman CRS-18 resupply mission to space station scrubbed after fire alarm

(Update: Launched) NASA's Northrop Grumman CRS-18 resupply mission to space ...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: NFL roundup: Jets stun Bills in AFC East showdown; Tennis-After WTA Finals exit, Swiatek relieved 'intense' season is over and more

Sports News Roundup: NFL roundup: Jets stun Bills in AFC East showdown; Tenn...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022