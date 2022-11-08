Two held for pushing women into flesh trade in Thane

Two persons, including an auto-rickshaw driver, have been arrested for allegedly pushing women into flesh trade in Thane district of Maharashtra, police said on Tuesday. A woman pushed into flesh trade was rescued, they said.

The Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) police were on the look out for two other persons who were also part of the flesh trade racket, an official release said.

The release said the accused would contact customers after going through advertisements on the internet and social media platforms.

Acting on a tip-off, the police on Sunday laid a trap in Mira Road with the help of a decoy customer and arrested an auto-rickshaw driver, Suresh Yadav, who came to the spot along with a woman, it said. After his interrogation, the police nabbed the second accused, Chotu Indo Ram (23), from Mumbai, said the release. All the four accused have been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, it added.

