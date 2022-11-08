Miscreants attempt to run over protesters in Barmer

Some people allegedly tried to run over protesters while they were holding talks with the administration over employment issues in Rajasthan's Barmer district on Tuesday, police said. Following the incident, the protesters torched two vehicles parked outside a refinery in Pachpadra, they said.

Some anti-social elements tried to run over the protesters while they were handing over a memorandum to administration officials, a police officer said.

According to police, a few locals employed by some companies in the refinery were let go from their jobs. Angry at the sackings, local residents reached the spot with their public representatives and staged a demonstration. When news of the demonstration spread, the tehsildar and other administration officials arrived at the protest site to speak with them, the officer said.

Tehsildar Imran Khan said the talks were going on peacefully when some people in two vehicles attacked from behind before trying to run over the protesters. The police were immediately informed, Khan said, adding the protesters then vandalised and set two parked vehicles on fire. The police officer said the protesters had registered a case against over a dozen accused and efforts were being made to identify them. The situation is under control, he added.

