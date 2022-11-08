Left Menu

'Deeply disturbed' by Kerala governor's expulsion of journalists from press meet: Editors Guild

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-11-2022 19:54 IST | Created: 08-11-2022 19:54 IST
'Deeply disturbed' by Kerala governor's expulsion of journalists from press meet: Editors Guild
  • Country:
  • India

The Editors Guild of India on Tuesday took strong exception to the ''arbitrary act'' by Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan of expelling journalists of two news channels from a press conference in Kochi.

In a statement here, the Guild said it was ''deeply disturbed by this selective targeting of media channels by a person who occupies the high constitutional office, and who is supposed to be a guardian of democratic values, including freedom of press''.

On Monday, Khan expelled journalists of Kairali TV and MediaOne TV from a press briefing in Kochi and started his interaction only after the representatives of the two channels had left.

''Media has the right to be critical of those in power, and such critical coverage cannot be a reason for denying access to press meets,'' the Guild said.

''EGI notes with concern the increasing tendency to block the media from access to information in the public domain.'' PTI SKU SZM

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sri Lanka Cricket suspends Danushka Gunathilaka from all forms of cricket

Sri Lanka Cricket suspends Danushka Gunathilaka from all forms of cricket

 Sri Lanka
2
Gunathilaka denied bail by local court, SLC suspends him from all forms of cricket

Gunathilaka denied bail by local court, SLC suspends him from all forms of c...

 Australia
3
(Update: Launched) NASA's Northrop Grumman CRS-18 resupply mission to space station scrubbed after fire alarm

(Update: Launched) NASA's Northrop Grumman CRS-18 resupply mission to space ...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: NFL roundup: Jets stun Bills in AFC East showdown; Tennis-After WTA Finals exit, Swiatek relieved 'intense' season is over and more

Sports News Roundup: NFL roundup: Jets stun Bills in AFC East showdown; Tenn...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022