Body of man found in Delhi's Kishangarh

Body of a 45-year-old man was found near the Sanjay Van cremation ground in Delhi's Kishangarh on Tuesday morning, police said.

The deceased was identified as Krishna Kumar, a resident of Meharauli. He is survived by his wife and four children, police said.

According to police, information was received at 9 am about a person lying unconscious near the cremation ground.

The crime team was called to the spot for collecting evidence and a case was registered at the Kishangarh Police Station, a senior police officer said.

