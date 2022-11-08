Left Menu

Maha: Man held for raping minor daughter in Nagpur district

When he repeated the act on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday, his wife lodged a complaint with the Kalmeshwar police.A case has been registered for rape and other charges under the Indian Penal Code IPC, and under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences POCSO Act, an official said.

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 08-11-2022 22:34 IST | Created: 08-11-2022 22:34 IST
Maha: Man held for raping minor daughter in Nagpur district
  • Country:
  • India

A 30-year-old man was arrested by Nagpur police on the charge of repeatedly raping his minor daughter, police said on Tuesday.

The accused, a native of Bihar, is currently living with his wife and the nine-year-old victim in the MIDC area of Kalmeshwar town, around 40 km from Nagpur city. The accused allegedly sexually abused the girl multiple times over the last two months, police said citing the complaint. When he repeated the act on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday, his wife lodged a complaint with the Kalmeshwar police.

A case has been registered for rape and other charges under the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, an official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sri Lanka Cricket suspends Danushka Gunathilaka from all forms of cricket

Sri Lanka Cricket suspends Danushka Gunathilaka from all forms of cricket

 Sri Lanka
2
Gunathilaka denied bail by local court, SLC suspends him from all forms of cricket

Gunathilaka denied bail by local court, SLC suspends him from all forms of c...

 Australia
3
(Update: Launched) NASA's Northrop Grumman CRS-18 resupply mission to space station scrubbed after fire alarm

(Update: Launched) NASA's Northrop Grumman CRS-18 resupply mission to space ...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: NFL roundup: Jets stun Bills in AFC East showdown; Tennis-After WTA Finals exit, Swiatek relieved 'intense' season is over and more

Sports News Roundup: NFL roundup: Jets stun Bills in AFC East showdown; Tenn...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022