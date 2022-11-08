Maha: Man held for raping minor daughter in Nagpur district
When he repeated the act on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday, his wife lodged a complaint with the Kalmeshwar police.A case has been registered for rape and other charges under the Indian Penal Code IPC, and under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences POCSO Act, an official said.
A 30-year-old man was arrested by Nagpur police on the charge of repeatedly raping his minor daughter, police said on Tuesday.
The accused, a native of Bihar, is currently living with his wife and the nine-year-old victim in the MIDC area of Kalmeshwar town, around 40 km from Nagpur city. The accused allegedly sexually abused the girl multiple times over the last two months, police said citing the complaint. When he repeated the act on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday, his wife lodged a complaint with the Kalmeshwar police.
A case has been registered for rape and other charges under the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, an official said.
