South Korea's Yoon to attend ASEAN, G20 summit meetings this month -Yonhap
Reuters | Seoul | Updated: 09-11-2022 07:00 IST | Created: 09-11-2022 07:00 IST
South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol will attend meetings of ASEAN and the Group of 20 industrialised nations this month, Yonhap news agency reported on Wednesday.
South Korea is arranging a possible bilateral summit between Yoon and U.S. President Joe Biden, as well as a trilateral summit involving the United States and Japan, the news agency said.
