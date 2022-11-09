Left Menu

One-year work experience to be made mandatory for govt jobs in Goa: CM

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 09-11-2022 09:41 IST | Created: 09-11-2022 09:32 IST
One-year work experience to be made mandatory for govt jobs in Goa: CM
Chief Minister Pramod Sawant (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has said one-year work experience would be made ''compulsory'' for recruitment in state government departments.

Such a practice would help the government get skilled manpower, Sawant said addressing a function at Taleigao village in North Goa district on Tuesday.

He also said that recruitment through the Staff Selection Commission would be made compulsory in the future.

The CM said one-year work experience would be made mandatory for those looking for government jobs in the future.

Fresh candidates would not be taken directly into government service. Aspirants would have to get experience by working in the private sector before applying for government jobs, he said.

Necessary amendments would be made in Recruitment Rules to ensure only suitable candidates are selected for vacant posts, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cricket-Sri Lanka board names panel to probe Gunathilaka incident

Cricket-Sri Lanka board names panel to probe Gunathilaka incident

 Sri Lanka
2
U.S. Powerball lottery jackpot hits record $2.04 billion as another drawing takes place

U.S. Powerball lottery jackpot hits record $2.04 billion as another drawing ...

 Global
3
BLS International Q2 net jumps 86 pc to Rs 51 cr on robust growth in visa, consular services

BLS International Q2 net jumps 86 pc to Rs 51 cr on robust growth in visa, c...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: China reports 7,691 new COVID cases for Nov 7 vs 5,643 a day earlier; Some in White House worry abortion message bungled before midterms and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 7,691 new COVID cases for Nov 7 vs 5,643 ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022