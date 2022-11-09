13-year-old girl raped by six minors in Assam

Left Menu

PTI | Karimganj | Updated: 09-11-2022 13:09 IST | Created: 09-11-2022 13:00 IST
A 13-year-old girl was allegedly raped by six minor boys in Assam's Karimganj district and all the accused have been arrested, police said on Wednesday.

All the six boys are aged between the age of 13 to 15 years, the police said.

Additional Superintendent of Police, Karimganj, Partha Pratim Das said that the incident took place on November 1 in the Ramkrishna Nagar area of the district.

''As per the complaint by the parents of the girl, she was alone in the house when the incident took place. The boys forcefully entered the house and raped her one by one. They also made videos of the act on their phones and assaulted her,'' the ASP said.

Initially, the girl was shocked and scared and did not tell anyone about the crime. Later she informed her parents, who filed a complaint on Monday, Das said.

The police have registered a case under various sections of the IPC and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012 (POCSO), he added.

''We have arrested all the six culprits, who are aged between 13 years and 15 years. The videos shot by them on the mobile have also been recovered,'' the ASP said.

Blood samples and other evidence have been collected and sent to forensic laboratory for testing, he added.

''The boys have been sent to juvenile home... Further investigation is on,'' Das said.

