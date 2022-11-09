Left Menu

Four feared drowned in Chenab river yet to be traced

PTI | Bhaderwah/Jammu | Updated: 09-11-2022 14:10 IST | Created: 09-11-2022 14:03 IST
Four feared drowned in Chenab river yet to be traced
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Search operations were underway on Wednesday to trace four people feared drowned in Chenab after their car plunged into the river in Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir, a senior police official said.

The operation was launched at Shibnote-Karara along Batote-Kishtwar national highway following the accident around 7.30 pm Tuesday but so far neither the vehicle nor its occupants have been found, Senior Superintendent of Police, Doda, Abdul Qayoom said.

Qayoom and Deputy Commissioner, Doda, Vishesh Paul Mahajan are supervising the operation which is being jointly carried out by police, army and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF).

River rafting experts from JK Adventures and specially trained local volunteers are also part of the rescue-cum-search operation, police officials said, adding after a night halt, the rescue operation resumed with the first light of the day.

They said the district administration has also requested the National Hydroelectric Power Corporation (NHPC) to close down the dams so that the water flow in the river is lowered to speed up the operation.

''We responded immediately after the vehicle plunged into the river but the strong current at the scene of the accident proved an obstacle in carrying out the rescue operation,'' founder and chief executive officer of JK Adventures Sachin Singh Samyal said.

He said the adventure sports body had deployed its expert divers at the scene to help in locating the missing persons.

Rohan Mangotra, Aditya Kotwal, Surjeet Singh and Vishal Chandel, all residents of Doda, were travelling to Kishtwar when their vehicle skidded off the road and fell into the river.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cricket-Sri Lanka board names panel to probe Gunathilaka incident

Cricket-Sri Lanka board names panel to probe Gunathilaka incident

 Sri Lanka
2
U.S. Powerball lottery jackpot hits record $2.04 billion as another drawing takes place

U.S. Powerball lottery jackpot hits record $2.04 billion as another drawing ...

 Global
3
BLS International Q2 net jumps 86 pc to Rs 51 cr on robust growth in visa, consular services

BLS International Q2 net jumps 86 pc to Rs 51 cr on robust growth in visa, c...

 India
4
Health News Roundup: China reports 7,691 new COVID cases for Nov 7 vs 5,643 a day earlier; Some in White House worry abortion message bungled before midterms and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 7,691 new COVID cases for Nov 7 vs 5,643 ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022