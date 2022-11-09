Left Menu

Elderly man set on fire by his son, daughter-in-law over property row in Kolhapur district

PTI | Pune | Updated: 09-11-2022 17:14 IST | Created: 09-11-2022 17:14 IST
Elderly man set on fire by his son, daughter-in-law over property row in Kolhapur district
  • Country:
  • India

A 79-year-old man suffered burn injuries after his son and daughter-in-law allegedly threw an inflammable substance and set him on fire in their house over a property dispute in Kagal tehsil of Maharashtra's Kolhapur district, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place in Vhannur village on Tuesday morning and a case has been registered against the victim's son and his wife under Indian Penal Code section 307 (attempt to murder), they said, adding the couple is on the run.

''There was a property dispute in the family and as a fallout of that, the main accused's wife hurled abuses at her father-in-law. When the elderly man went to the toilet, his son allegedly threw some inflammable substance in the lavatory and set it on fire,'' said an officer of the Kagal police station.

''The elderly man sustained burn injuries. The couple is absconding after the incident and a search has been launched for them,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Assam: Teenage boys videograph, gang rape 13-year old minor in Karimganj; accused held

Assam: Teenage boys videograph, gang rape 13-year old minor in Karimganj; ac...

 India
2
Cricket-Sri Lanka board names panel to probe Gunathilaka incident

Cricket-Sri Lanka board names panel to probe Gunathilaka incident

 Sri Lanka
3
U.S. Powerball lottery jackpot hits record $2.04 billion as another drawing takes place

U.S. Powerball lottery jackpot hits record $2.04 billion as another drawing ...

 Global
4
BLS International Q2 net jumps 86 pc to Rs 51 cr on robust growth in visa, consular services

BLS International Q2 net jumps 86 pc to Rs 51 cr on robust growth in visa, c...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022