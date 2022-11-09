Elderly man set on fire by his son, daughter-in-law over property row in Kolhapur district
- Country:
- India
A 79-year-old man suffered burn injuries after his son and daughter-in-law allegedly threw an inflammable substance and set him on fire in their house over a property dispute in Kagal tehsil of Maharashtra's Kolhapur district, police said on Wednesday.
The incident took place in Vhannur village on Tuesday morning and a case has been registered against the victim's son and his wife under Indian Penal Code section 307 (attempt to murder), they said, adding the couple is on the run.
''There was a property dispute in the family and as a fallout of that, the main accused's wife hurled abuses at her father-in-law. When the elderly man went to the toilet, his son allegedly threw some inflammable substance in the lavatory and set it on fire,'' said an officer of the Kagal police station.
''The elderly man sustained burn injuries. The couple is absconding after the incident and a search has been launched for them,'' he added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Maharashtra
- Kolhapur
- Indian
- Kagal
- section 307
- Vhannur village
ALSO READ
US Congressmen join Indian Americans in Diwali festivities
ANALYSIS-Indian women gain abortion rights but cost and stigma limit access
Indian stocks gain for eight straight session; Rupee largely steady
Central Railway to set up 'Restaurant on Wheels' at 4 more stations in Maharashtra
Rishi Sunak takes charge as Britain's first Indian-origin Prime Minister after being invited to form government by King Charles III.