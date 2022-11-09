Telangana Governor expresses doubts of her phone being tapped

In an open face-off with the K Chandrasekhar Rao-led government, Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Wednesday expressed doubts that her phones are being tapped.

''I doubt (that) my phones are tapped. Undemocratic situation is there in the state, particularly in respecting the Governor. I want to clarify all those things,'' she said in a press conference.

She refused to elaborate saying that there were some social media posts linking Raj Bhavan with the recent ''TRS MLAs poaching case''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)