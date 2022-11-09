Punjab: Mohali's revenue office clerk arrested in bribery case

A clerk posted at Mohali's revenue office was arrested in a bribery case, the Punjab Vigilance Bureau said on Wednesday.

A spokesperson of the bureau said a complaint was filed against registry clerk Gurmeet Kaur by Harsimran Singh, a resident of Derabassi..

In his complaint, Singh alleged that the clerk took Rs 20,000 from him for registering a power of attorney, the spokesperson said.

The bureau found the allegations to be true and arrested Kaur after registering a case.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)