Left Menu

Punjab: Mohali's revenue office clerk arrested in bribery case

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 09-11-2022 18:24 IST | Created: 09-11-2022 18:24 IST
Punjab: Mohali's revenue office clerk arrested in bribery case
  • Country:
  • India

A clerk posted at Mohali's revenue office was arrested in a bribery case, the Punjab Vigilance Bureau said on Wednesday.

A spokesperson of the bureau said a complaint was filed against registry clerk Gurmeet Kaur by Harsimran Singh, a resident of Derabassi..

In his complaint, Singh alleged that the clerk took Rs 20,000 from him for registering a power of attorney, the spokesperson said.

The bureau found the allegations to be true and arrested Kaur after registering a case.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Assam: Teenage boys videograph, gang rape 13-year old minor in Karimganj; accused held

Assam: Teenage boys videograph, gang rape 13-year old minor in Karimganj; ac...

 India
2
Cricket-Sri Lanka board names panel to probe Gunathilaka incident

Cricket-Sri Lanka board names panel to probe Gunathilaka incident

 Sri Lanka
3
U.S. Powerball lottery jackpot hits record $2.04 billion as another drawing takes place

U.S. Powerball lottery jackpot hits record $2.04 billion as another drawing ...

 Global
4
BLS International Q2 net jumps 86 pc to Rs 51 cr on robust growth in visa, consular services

BLS International Q2 net jumps 86 pc to Rs 51 cr on robust growth in visa, c...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022