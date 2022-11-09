Left Menu

U.S. diplomat Sherman to visit Mexico to build on trade momentum -State Dept

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 09-11-2022 18:42 IST | Created: 09-11-2022 18:42 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman will visit Mexico this week to build on momentum following the two countries' bilateral High-Level Economic Dialogue (HLED) and prepare for next month's American Leaders' Summit, the State Department said on Wednesday.

Sherman will visit Mexico City from Nov. 9-10, the department said in a statement. She will meet with Mexican business leaders and activists, and speak with students at Universidad La Salle, it added.

