U.S. diplomat Sherman to visit Mexico to build on trade momentum -State Dept
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 09-11-2022 18:42 IST | Created: 09-11-2022 18:42 IST
- Country:
- United States
U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman will visit Mexico this week to build on momentum following the two countries' bilateral High-Level Economic Dialogue (HLED) and prepare for next month's American Leaders' Summit, the State Department said on Wednesday.
Sherman will visit Mexico City from Nov. 9-10, the department said in a statement. She will meet with Mexican business leaders and activists, and speak with students at Universidad La Salle, it added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Wendy Sherman
- Mexican
- Mexico City
- U.S.
- Mexico
- the State Department
- State
Advertisement
ALSO READ
U.S. to warn of threats to midterm elections -Politico
Arizona governor puts more containers along Mexican border
UPDATE 1-U.S. student test results show toll of pandemic lockdowns on learning
U.S. nitrogen exports jump as Europe scrambles for fertilizer
EXCLUSIVE-U.S. considers HAWK air defense equipment for Ukraine, say U.S. officials