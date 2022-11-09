Moscow denies reports that North Korea is supplying weapons to Russia
Reuters | Updated: 09-11-2022 19:12 IST | Created: 09-11-2022 19:12 IST
Moscow on Wednesday denied reports that North Korea was supplying weapons to Russia, saying the claims were "false from start to finish." U.S. National Security spokesperson John Kirby said last week that Washington had information that North Korea was covertly supplying Russia with a "significant" number of artillery shells for use in Ukraine.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
