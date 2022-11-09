Four killed in road accident in UP's Amroha

Four people were killed after the auto-rickshaw they were traveling in collided with an unidentified vehicle here on Wednesday morning, police said.

The deceased were identified as Anuj, Naubat Singh, Raj Bahadur Singh and Omprakash, Circle Officer (CO) Arun Singh said. Devendra who got injured in the accident has been admitted to the district hospital and is said to be in critical condition, he said.

The incident occurred near Gajraula when the five people were on their way to Delhi, he said. The deceased worked as labourers in Delhi, the CO said, adding the bodies have been sent for post-mortem.

