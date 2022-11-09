Left Menu

T'gana forms SIT to probe into MLAs poaching case

Relevant sections - criminal conspiracy, offering bribe and provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 - were invoked against Ramachandra Bharati alias Satish Sharma, Nanda Kumar and Simhayaji Swamy on October 26.As per a copy of the FIR, Rohith Reddy alleged the accused offered him Rs 100 crore and in return the legislator has to leave the TRS and contest as a BJP candidate in the next Assembly elections.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 09-11-2022 20:00 IST | Created: 09-11-2022 20:00 IST
T'gana forms SIT to probe into MLAs poaching case
The ruling TRS in Telangana on Wednesday ordered the setting up of a seven- member special investigation team (SIT) to probe into the case related to alleged poaching of the party MLAs. Headed by the Hyderabad city police commissioner CV Anand, the SIT was formed after the director-general of police M Mahendar Reddy informed the State government that since the case which, he felt, was sensitive, high-profile and sensational in nature, it involved investigation from multiple dimensions.

“The Director General of Police, Telangana-Hyderabad, has, therefore, requested the government to constitute a “Special Investigation Team” in public interest to carry out proper investigation in an expeditious manner,” the GO said.

The case of poaching was filed based on a complaint from Pilot Rohith Reddy. Relevant sections - criminal conspiracy, offering bribe and provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 - were invoked against Ramachandra Bharati alias Satish Sharma, Nanda Kumar and Simhayaji Swamy on October 26.

As per a copy of the FIR, Rohith Reddy alleged the accused offered him Rs 100 crore and in return the legislator has to leave the TRS and contest as a BJP candidate in the next Assembly elections. The members of the SIT include Rema Rajeshwari-SP Nalgonda, Kalmeshwar Shingenawar-DCP Crimes, Cyberabad, and R Jagadishwar Reddy- DCP, Shamshabad.

