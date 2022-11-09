British nurses vote to strike over pay - union
Reuters | London | Updated: 09-11-2022
Thousands of British nurses will strike over demands for better pay, a trade union said on Wednesday, threatening further disruption to the nation's strained state-run health system.
Nurses at the majority of National Health Service (NHS) employers have voted to strike, the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) said.
