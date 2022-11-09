Allahabad HC expresses displeasure over dengue menace in Lucknow

The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court Wednesday again expressed its displeasure over the dengue menace in the city and stressed that more steps were required from the state government and the municipal corporation.

A bench of Chief Justice Rajesh Bindal and Justice Jaspreet Singh, while passing the order on a PIL moved by petitioner A K Mishra, said the state government and the municipal corporation were required to control the breeding of dengue mosquitoes.

The court, which was dissatisfied with the volume and manner of fogging in the city, has fixed November 11 as the next date of hearing.

Earlier, additional chief standing counsel Amitabh Rai and municipal corporation's counsel Namit Sharma had filed affidavits in the court on the steps being taken to control the menace.

At this, the bench said it wanted to see the work done on the ground, and not paperwork.

The bench was especially concerned with the alleged lack of fogging in the city. It said the municipal corporation should take help of local people in order to conduct fogging properly.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)