Left Menu

Gurugram: Man held for sexually assaulting minor girl

The accused was, however, released on bail after he joined the investigation, they said. Following the complaint, an FIR was registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act POCSO at the Sector 14 police station and the accused was arrested on Tuesday, police said.

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 09-11-2022 21:58 IST | Created: 09-11-2022 21:58 IST
Gurugram: Man held for sexually assaulting minor girl
  • Country:
  • India

A 19-year-old man was arrested for allegedly attempting to sexually assault a minor girl here, police said on Wednesday. The accused was, however, released on bail after he joined the investigation, they said. The father of the seven-year-old girl, in his complaint, alleged that his daughter was playing outside when the accused lured her on some pretext, took her to a side and started molesting her, police said. The girl raised an alarm following which people gathered, caught the accused and handed him over to the police, the father claimed in his complaint. Following the complaint, an FIR was registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) at the Sector 14 police station and the accused was arrested on Tuesday, police said. ''The accused has confessed to his crime. He joined the investigation and was released on bail. Further probe is underway,'' said Krishan Kant, Station House Officer of Sector 14 police station.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Assam: Teenage boys videograph, gang rape 13-year old minor in Karimganj; accused held

Assam: Teenage boys videograph, gang rape 13-year old minor in Karimganj; ac...

 India
2
Cricket-Sri Lanka board names panel to probe Gunathilaka incident

Cricket-Sri Lanka board names panel to probe Gunathilaka incident

 Sri Lanka
3
U.S. Powerball lottery jackpot hits record $2.04 billion as another drawing takes place

U.S. Powerball lottery jackpot hits record $2.04 billion as another drawing ...

 Global
4
Seoul: Recovered N. Korean missile was anti-aircraft weapon

Seoul: Recovered N. Korean missile was anti-aircraft weapon

 South Korea

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022