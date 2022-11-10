Left Menu

3 arrested for assaulting man, misbehaving with his sister in Rajasthan's Tonk

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 10-11-2022 00:21 IST | Created: 10-11-2022 00:21 IST
3 arrested for assaulting man, misbehaving with his sister in Rajasthan's Tonk
A man was allegedly held captive, assaulted and garlanded with shoes in Rajasthan's Tonk district for being in a live-in relationship with a 21-year-old woman, police said on Wednesday.

Seven members of the woman's family were booked in connection with this on Wednesday and three of them arrested, they said. A purported video clip of the assault has surfaced online.

The woman's family members have also been accused of misbehaving with the man's sister, the police said.

Local SHO Bhagirath Singh said that on the basis of a complaint filed by the victim, a resident of Mundiya Kala village, his partner's father Navratan Lal, mother, brother Shankar, sister Savitri, another sister Santra, brother-in-law Paras and his brother Hemraj were booked under IPC sections 143, 342, 354 and 500.

The incident took place on October 7, he said, adding Shankar, Paras and Hemraj have been arrested.

The SHO said medical examinations of the victim and his sister were done.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

