U.S. diplomat Sherman visits Mexico to build on trade momentum

U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman is visiting Mexico through Thursday to build on the two countries' bilateral High-Level Economic Dialogue (HLED) and prepare for next month's American Leaders' Summit, the U.S. State Department said on Wednesday. Sherman met with Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard and discussed efforts to strengthen supply chains in North America, manage migration and to "address the global synthetic drug threat," State Department spokesperson Ned Price said.

Reuters | Updated: 10-11-2022 02:41 IST | Created: 10-11-2022 02:41 IST
U.S. diplomat Sherman visits Mexico to build on trade momentum

U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman is visiting Mexico through Thursday to build on the two countries' bilateral High-Level Economic Dialogue (HLED) and prepare for next month's American Leaders' Summit, the U.S. State Department said on Wednesday.

Sherman met with Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard and discussed efforts to strengthen supply chains in North America, manage migration and to "address the global synthetic drug threat," State Department spokesperson Ned Price said. Sherman also welcomed Mexico's partnership at the United Nations to stabilize Haiti, Price said, days after the United States imposed sanctions on two Haitian politicians, accusing them of abusing their positions to traffic drugs and collaborate with gang networks.

Sherman on Wednesday also met with Mexican Finance Minister Rogelio Ramirez de la O and U.S. Ambassador to Mexico Ken Salazar and they discussed inflation, food commercialization and the traceability of supply chains, the ministry said on Twitter. Sherman is set to meet with Mexican business leaders and activists and speak with students at Universidad La Salle during her trip to Mexico City, the State Department said.

