Elon Musk’s cooperation with other countries worthy of being looked at: Biden
The cooperation or the technical relationships that Tesla founder Elon Musk is having with other countries is worthy of being looked at, US President Joe Biden has Wednesday.I think that Elon Musks cooperation andor technical relationships with other countries is worthy of being looked at, he told reporters at a White House news conference on Wednesday.Whether or not he is doing anything inappropriate, Im not suggesting that.
- Country:
- United States
The cooperation or the technical relationships that Tesla founder Elon Musk is having with other countries is worthy of being looked at, US President Joe Biden has Wednesday.
“I think that Elon Musk's cooperation and/or technical relationships with other countries is worthy of being looked at,” he told reporters at a White House news conference on Wednesday.
“Whether or not he is doing anything inappropriate, I'm not suggesting that. I'm suggesting that it is worth being looked at. That's all I'll say,” Biden said when asked if he thinks Musk is a threat to the US national security.
“There are a lot of ways,” he said when asked how.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Elon Musk
- Musk
- Elon Musk's
- Biden
ALSO READ
Elon Musk must close Twitter deal by Friday or face trial
BRIEF-Elon Musk Will Be In Twitter's San Francisco Office This Week - Bloomberg News Citing Memo
BRIEF-Elon Musk Says "Entering Twitter HQ"
Elon Musk tells advertisers he's buying Twitter to ''help humanity'' and won't let it become ''free-for-all hellscape', reports AP.
BRIEF-Banks Begin To Fund $13 Billion In Debt Backing Elon Musk's Twitter Takeover - WSJ