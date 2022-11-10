Left Menu

India in talks to export green hydrogen, official says

Reuters | New Delhi | Updated: 10-11-2022 11:03 IST | Created: 10-11-2022 10:52 IST
  • India

India is in talks with the governments of other countries to export green hydrogen made in the South Asian nation, an official of its foreign ministry said on Thursday.

"We are in a position to make green hydrogen as our main source of energy in the future," Prabhat Kumar, an additional secretary of the external affairs ministry, said at an industry event.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

