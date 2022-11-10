Left Menu

Five members of a family die by suicide in Bihar

PTI | Nawada | Updated: 10-11-2022 11:57 IST | Created: 10-11-2022 11:51 IST
Five members of a family die by suicide in Bihar
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Five members of a family died allegedly by suicide by consuming poison in Bihar's Nawada district, police said on Thursday.

The family was in heavy debt and that is believed to be the main reason behind the extreme step, Gaurav Mangla, Superintendent of Police told reporters.

The deceased have been identified as Kedar Lal Gupta (55), Gudiya Kumar (45), Sakshi Kumar (18), Prince Kumar (17) and Shabnam Kumari (19), police said, adding another child of Gupta is reported to be in critical condition.

All of them are residents of New Area Mohalla of the district.

The SP said, ''It is suspected the victims consumed some poisonous substance. Bodies have been sent for postmortem examination and the exact cause of death can only be known after the report. The matter is being investigated by the competent authority''. Kedar Lal Gupta along with his wife and kids consumed some poisonous substance on Wednesday. They were found unconscious near a shrine. The locals immediately informed the police about them. All of them were taken to the nearest government hospital where five died during the treatment, said a local police officer. According to locals the family was in heavy debt and that might be the reason behind the incident, the officer said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Assam: Teenage boys videograph, gang rape 13-year old minor in Karimganj; accused held

Assam: Teenage boys videograph, gang rape 13-year old minor in Karimganj; ac...

 India
2
Seoul: Recovered N. Korean missile was anti-aircraft weapon

Seoul: Recovered N. Korean missile was anti-aircraft weapon

 South Korea
3
Tyre maker MRF announces interim dividend for shareholders

Tyre maker MRF announces interim dividend for shareholders

 India
4
Northrop Grumman’s Cygnus installed on space station despite solar array trouble

Northrop Grumman’s Cygnus installed on space station despite solar array tro...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022