Left Menu

MP: Man kills mother saying she was witch stalling his marriage

When his brother and sister-in-law were not at home, Farhan killed his mother during an argument, Gurjar said.The victim used to tell Farhan, a commerce graduate, to look for a job before thinking of getting married. Farhan used to watch videos of demons and witches on the internet and had started believing his mother was one and was stalling his marriage, Gurjar said.

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 10-11-2022 13:05 IST | Created: 10-11-2022 13:03 IST
MP: Man kills mother saying she was witch stalling his marriage
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 32-year-old man in Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh allegedly killed his mother after accusing her of being a witch who was stalling his marriage, a police official said on Thursday.

Abdul Ahmed Farhan hit his mother Asma Farukh (67) with a cricket bat and an iron pipe late Tuesday night, Sub Inspector Pradeep Gurjar of Koh-e-Fiza police station told PTI.

''Farhan felt his mother was not interested in getting him married and this caused fights between the two routinely. When his brother and sister-in-law were not at home, Farhan killed his mother during an argument,'' Gurjar said.

''The victim used to tell Farhan, a commerce graduate, to look for a job before thinking of getting married. After his brother and sister-in-law returned home, he told them their mother had fallen from the terrace,'' the sub inspector informed.

However, police, on being alerted, reached the spot and found the story suspicious, after which Farhan was questioned, the official said.

''He confessed to the crime. Farhan used to watch videos of demons and witches on the internet and had started believing his mother was one and was stalling his marriage,'' Gurjar said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Assam: Teenage boys videograph, gang rape 13-year old minor in Karimganj; accused held

Assam: Teenage boys videograph, gang rape 13-year old minor in Karimganj; ac...

 India
2
Seoul: Recovered N. Korean missile was anti-aircraft weapon

Seoul: Recovered N. Korean missile was anti-aircraft weapon

 South Korea
3
Tyre maker MRF announces interim dividend for shareholders

Tyre maker MRF announces interim dividend for shareholders

 India
4
Northrop Grumman’s Cygnus installed on space station despite solar array trouble

Northrop Grumman’s Cygnus installed on space station despite solar array tro...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022