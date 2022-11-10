Jersey police admit unlawfully searching premises linked to Roman Abramovich - document
Reuters | London | Updated: 10-11-2022 13:22 IST | Created: 10-11-2022 13:19 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Police on Jersey have admitted they conducted unlawful searches at premises allegedly linked to Russian businessman Roman Abramovich and have agreed to pay damages and apologise, according to a legal document seen by Reuters.
Jersey police did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Roman Abramovich
- Jersey
- Russian
Advertisement