Jersey police admit unlawfully searching premises linked to Roman Abramovich - document

Reuters | London | Updated: 10-11-2022 13:22 IST | Created: 10-11-2022 13:19 IST
Police on Jersey have admitted they conducted unlawful searches at premises allegedly linked to Russian businessman Roman Abramovich and have agreed to pay damages and apologise, according to a legal document seen by Reuters.

Jersey police did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

