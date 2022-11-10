Sudan raises prices for petrol, diesel
Reuters | Khartoum | Updated: 10-11-2022 14:18 IST | Created: 10-11-2022 14:08 IST
Sudan's energy ministry raised the price for car petrol to 620 Sudanese pounds ($1.07) per litre from 522 pounds per litre, it said in a statement on Thursday.
It raised the price for diesel to 720 pounds per litre from 672 pounds, it said. ($1 = 581 Sudanese pounds)
