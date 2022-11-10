Woman raped, assaulted on pretext of marriage: police

A 24-year-old woman was allegedly raped and beaten up by a man in south Delhi on multiple occasions on the pretext of marrying her, police said on Thursday.

The woman alleged that she met the suspect, Devender, in an auto that he was driving. They became friends and he took her to his house at JJ camp in Tigri subsequently, it said.

The woman has been in a relationship with the auto driver over the past year. On the pretext of marriage, Devender established physical relationship with her on several occasions. He used to also beat her in an inebriated state, an officer said.

On Tuesday also, the accused who was allegedly under the influence of alcohol beat her very badly at his residence in Tigri when she went to visit him.

Later, the victim went to a hospital and narrated her ordeal to the doctor, she said.

A case has been registered under sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code and an investigation is on, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Chandan Chowdhary said.

Devender's house has been found locked and special teams have been formed to trace the suspect, the officer added.

