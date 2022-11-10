Left Menu

Egyptian hunger striker is hospitalized, says family

PTI | Cairo | Updated: 10-11-2022 16:11 IST | Created: 10-11-2022 16:01 IST
Alaa Abdel-Fattah Image Credit: Wikipedia
The family of a prominent jailed Egyptian action on hunger and water strike said on Thursday he has been hospitalized amid growing concerns about his health.

Mona Seif, the sister of Alaa Abdel-Fattah, said on Thursday that prison officials said ''medical intervention'' has been taken for him.

Abdel-Fattah, 40, who is serving a five-year sentence on charges of disseminating false news, escalated his hunger strike earlier this week. He stopped drinking water on November 6, the day Egypt opened the UN Climate conference in Sharm el-Sheikh.

He rose to fame during the 2011 pro-democracy uprisings that swept through the Middle East, toppling Egypt's long-time President Hosni Mubarak.

Abdel-Fattah has spent the majority of the past decade behind bars with his detention becoming a symbol of the North African country's return to autocratic rule.

World leaders and activists have repeatedly called for Egyptian authorities to release the activist.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

