Kidnapped minor reunited with family, one held

A 13-year-old girl who was allegedly kidnapped was reunited with her family in south Delhi after over two months, police said on Thursday. Jitender Kumar (19) has been arrested in connection with the alleged kidnapping, the police said.

According to the complaint lodged by the girl's brother, she had gone missing from their house on September 1 and was suspected to have been kidnapped by an unidentified person. On the basis of his complaint, a case under Section 363 (punishment for kidnapping) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered at Greater Kailash police station, a senior officer said. During the investigation, the police analysed footage from CCTV cameras in the area and the girl was spotted with a man. The route taken by the accused was then followed. His picture was also circulated, the officer said. The man's location was zeroed in through technical analysis and he was arrested from Maharajganj in Uttar Pradesh, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Chandan Chowdhary said. After interrogating him, the girl was traced and brought back to Delhi, he said. Sections 366-A (procuration of minor girl) and 376 (punishment for rape) of the IPC and Section 6 the POCSO Act were added to the case on the basis of the girl's statement, Chowdhary said.

